These are the 9 cheapest pets to own

Romeo is a sweet 2-year-old bassador. He has gone from being unsure about his new surroundings to being as happy as can be. Romeo has turned into a happy-go-lucky guy. He loves getting attention and is enjoying his time in the Paws in Prison program. Romeo can be dog-selective, so a home where he is the only dog would probably be best. While he gets along well with most people, smaller children wouldn't be the best fit for him because fast movements and people being in is face aren't his favorite things. Adults and older kids would be a great fit for him. Romeo is that loyal dog who loves to lounge around on beds and couches. He is fully vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. His adoption fee is $250. Romeo is a Paws in Prison graduate. The dogs in this program are trained under the AKC Canine Good Citizen standards and are specifically selected to be family and companion dogs. They spend 24 hours a day with their trainers. For that reason, they will do best in homes where they are primarily inside dogs and spend lots of time with their families. The adoptive family will receive his training journal. This journal documents his arrival from the shelter, daily training progress and interactions with the trainers.