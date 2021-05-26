These are the 9 cheapest pets to own

Meet the Smithtown Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week, Sugar. Sugar is a three to four year-old Female Miniature Pinscher and Boston Terrier Mix who had a very rough start to her life. Sugar came from a breeding situation where she was used, neglected, and discarded. She arrived at the Animal Shelter in a malnourished and dehydrated state. As a result of this experience, Sugar is a bit fearful of men, but can learn to accept them with treats and time. Despite all the pain she’s been through, Sugar is still energetic, playful, and loving. Her ideal home will be without other dogs or young children under 15. Sugar deserves nothing but the ultimate happily ever after and a home that will give her faith in people again. We’re ready for her story to be rewritten, and we know the perfect owner is out there for her somewhere.