Courts: Murder suspects’ preliminary hearings approach

Officers from city, state and federal agencies honored those who died in the line of duty in 2020. Photo by John Chadwell. May 11-17 is National Police Week. This year, in Hollister, law enforcement officers from the Hollister Police Department, the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol, the California Forestry Service, Hollister Fire Department, as well as several EMTs from Medical Transport Service, came together on May 14 for an End of Watch Ceremony to honor 18 California officers who died in the line of duty in 2020.