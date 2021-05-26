newsbreak-logo
San Benito County, CA

Courts: Murder suspects’ preliminary hearings approach

By Michael Moore
sanbenito.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMurder suspect Manuel Campa, who is accused of killing a Hollister man Dec. 30, is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at San Benito County Courthouse in June. Campa, 22, is charged with felony murder in relation to the stabbing death of Christopher Jacobs, according to authorities. Jacobs was found Dec. 30 behind the steering wheel of his 2014 Mercedes Benz sedan with a chest injury. He had been involved in a traffic accident, and investigators determined the chest injury was not consistent with a collision.

