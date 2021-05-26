Cancel
Arizona State

Arizona Finally Decriminalizes Syringe Service Programs

By Alex Norcia
filtermag.org
Cover picture for the articleOn May 24, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed a bill decriminalizing syringe service programs (SSP) within the state. The new law allows cities, towns, counties or nongovernmental organizations to establish and operate overdose and blood-borne disease prevention programs that promote “scientifically proven ways of mitigating health risks associated with drug use and other high-risk behaviors.” It also permits treatment referrals for mental illness and substance use disorder, as well as distribution of naloxone, a relatively easy-to-administer medication that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose that could previously only be legally obtained from medical providers.

filtermag.org
