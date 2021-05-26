Montrose franchise owners awarded for efforts

newsbreak-logo
Eli and Abby Powers, owners of Benjamin Franklin Plumbing and One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning in Montrose, have earned recognition for their efforts. Authority Brands — which operates Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning and eight other home service franchises — awarded the Powers with a personal achievement award. The award recognizes franchise owners who attain achievements in sales, recruiting, training or franchise development.

