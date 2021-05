With only two weeks to go in the school year, a second Fruita school has been added to Mesa County’s outbreak list. Eight positive cases have been reported at Fruita Middle School, 239 N. Maple St., since May 4, according to the Mesa County Public Health data dashboard. Shelledy Elementary School, 353 N. Mesa St., is only a stone’s throw away and first reported an outbreak on April 27. That case count is now up to 25.