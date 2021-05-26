Agent and property manager joins real estate firm

Everyone knows that real estate across the country right now is hot, it's definitely a seller's market. You're finding lots of bidding wars going on over property that is for sale because there just doesn't seem to be enough affordable housing anywhere and that includes us here in Western Colorado. But this also means the value of homes is skyrocketing right now. According to KREX, the median price for a single residential property in Mesa County has increased 20 percent year over year.