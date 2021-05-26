Agent and property manager joins real estate firm
Brandie Volpi has joined Weichert Realtors-Heiden Homes Realty in Grand Junction as a real estate agent and property manager. Volpi was raised in Western Colorado and returned to the region after working in property management in California. She oversaw thousands of rental units in several states while also gaining experience in corporate property management. She said she also brings to her duties a hands-on approach, persistence, strong negotiating skills and a broad knowledge of real estate.thebusinesstimes.com