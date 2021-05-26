Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery, AL

Michelle Browder Gives Sneak Peek to Her “Mothers of Gynecology” Exhibit

By Generation W
genwnow.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Mother’s Day, Generation W speaker Michelle Browder offered guests in Montgomery, AL, a sneak peek of her “Mothers of Gynecology” exhibit. According to the Montgomery Advertiser, a 15-foot art installation will be erected at 17 Mildred St. in tribute to enslaved Black women who J. Marion Sims operated on between 1845 and 1849 in downtown Montgomery. Figures of Anarcha, Lucy and Betsey, three of the women operated on by Sims, were created by welding pieces of scrap metal together. Browder unveiled a portion of Betsey on Mother’s Day where Tatyana Ali, known for role as Ashley Banks on the “Fresh Prince of Belair” joined guests, including Mayor Steven Reed, to honor the legacy of the women.

genwnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Entertainment
Montgomery, AL
Entertainment
City
Montgomery, AL
Local
Alabama Society
Montgomery, AL
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tatyana Ali
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#Fresh Prince#Art#Generation W#Al#The Montgomery Advertiser#Belair#Mildred St#Gynecology#Art#Mother#Anarcha#Mayor Steven Reed#Downtown Montgomery#Welding Pieces#Legacy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
Related
Alabama Statethisisalabama.org

Alabama’s Fitzgerald Museum pays homage to an artistic couple

On a tree-lined avenue in Montgomery’s Old Cloverdale historic neighborhood sits a house with a story worth telling. Once the personal residence of writers F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald and their daughter, Scottie, the Craftsman-style home now serves as The Fitzgerald Museum. The family only lived there for six months but it was where they both worked on their novels Save Me The Waltz and Tender Is The Night. Over the years, it was divided into apartments and later destined for destruction until local lawyer Julian McPhillips bought the place. The Fitz, as it’s come to be called, opened to the public in 1989.
Alabama Statewpde.com

Break a leg! Alabama Theater cast returns to the stage June 10

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Alabama Theater has announced that they will reopen on June 10. At the theater, you can "Enjoy live shows, toe-stomping beats, breath-taking acrobatics, and side-splitting comedy," according to their website. If you're interested in buying tickets to any of the upcoming concerts, click here.
Montgomery, ALWSFA

Historic Montgomery marker honors Rev. Robert and Jeannie Graetz

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The efforts of Reverend Robert and Jeannie Graetz to end segregation in Montgomery during the civil rights movement continues to impact people today. On Sunday, the city of Montgomery placed a historic marker in front of the Graetz former home located at 1558 Dunbar Street. Meta...
Montgomery, ALMiddletown Press

Graduates overcome jail, addiction, more to begin new lives

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Kristin Willmon was in her 40s when she managed to escape what she would only describe as “a bad marriage” in another city. But she escaped into an addiction and fell into a life on the streets of Montgomery. Roderick Wilkerson was in his 30s, also...