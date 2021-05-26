Cancel
Energy Industry

RPS : Metocean Survey for Beacon Wind Energy Area

energycentral.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo discussions yet. Start a discussion below. Sauk Valley counties show opposition for bill on wind energy regulation. NextEra open to paying for damaged roads near wind farm projects. SBMA offices shift to solar power systems to save on electricity cost. KP ratifies 300 MW Balakot hydro-power project with ADB...

energycentral.com
Energy Industrypv-magazine-usa.com

Solar for manufactured homes: the next frontier for energy equity

There is a growing movement in the clean energy field to bring the benefits of renewable energy to low- and moderate-income communities. A new report by the Clean Energy States Alliance explores the opportunities and challenges of bringing solar to an often-overlooked market that is ripe with potential: manufactured homes.
Kossuth County, IAAlgona Upper Des Moines

New ordinance calms wind energy development

ALGONA—The board of supervisors adopted an ordinance that essentially eliminates the possibility of an expanded wind farm presence in Kossuth County beyond what is already permitted. The action came at the board’s regular weekly meeting at the courthouse Tuesday morning, June 8. Among other matters addressed were a snow removal...
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

Shell promises to accelerate shift to low carbon

Mr van Beurden's acknowledged that the firm would have to respond to the court's ruling without waiting for the outcome of the appeal, and that it applied to the energy giant's worldwide business. However, he sought to reassure investors that it would not disrupt Shell's plans. "For Shell, this ruling...
Energy IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Solar Power Products market: 3 Bold Projections for 2021 | Vikram Solar, Topsun Energy, Waaree Energies

The latest published document on Global Solar Power Products market provides insights about evolution of the competitive environment, the lifecycle stage and opportunities. The survey with Solar Power Products investors & stakeholders in this sector, from APAC, EMEA and the Americas, reveals information such as large-scale projects with regulatory environments by country, Subsidies, tax incentives and direct investment. Along with this activity comes a stream of Solar Power Products M&A activity and growth, as producers strive to stay ahead of the curve. Some of the established and new companies profiled in the study are Vikram Solar, Topsun Energy, Waaree Energies, Zenith Solar Systems, Tata Power Solar Systems, Scorpius Tracker, Shakti Pumps, Elecomponics Technologies & Vorks Energy etc.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Siemens sees wind as a component of green hydrogen development

The German company said wind could power the splitting of water to yield green hydrogen. German renewable energy company Siemens Gamesa said June 9 it was looking at wind energy to help power electrolysers to produce green hydrogen. The company unveiled a whitepaper, Unlocking the Green Hydrogen Revolution, that showcases...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

ReNew Power Announces New Affiliate Relationship with the Precourt Energy Institute’s ‘StorageX Initiative’ for New Energy Storage System Technology Development

StorageX is an academic-industry-government initiative that aims to solve the most pressing real-world challenges in battery storage. ReNew's collaboration with StorageX will focus initially on challenges surrounding grid level battery usage and performance in India, with an eye toward optimizing the performance of storage assets, and ultimately driving stable and firm power delivery to the grid.
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

CESL, Ladakh ink pact to make the Union Territory carbon-neutral

No discussions yet. Start a discussion below. NC Gov. Cooper sets ambitious targets, the state's first, for offshore wind development. Poet acquires major biofuel business, expands production capacity by 40%. Why southern Africa's interior is an ideal place to generate solar energy. Solar farm proposal put on hold as county...
Energy Industrypower-technology.com

7X Energy divests solar project to Komipo America

US-based solar energy company 7X Energy has divested a 130MWac solar project to Komipo America, a US subsidiary of Korea Midland Power. Spread across a 1,700-acre area in Frio County, Texas, the Elara Energy Project is currently under construction and expected to come online in the fourth quarter of this year.
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

Albania’s first floating solar plant starts commercial operations

European renewable energy generator Statkraft, in collaboration with Norwegian supplier Ocean Sun, has started commercial operations at the first unit of its floating solar project in Albania. The project is placed at the Banja reservoir in Albania, where Statkraft is operating its 72-MW Banja hydropower plant. After the successful completion...
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

TVA Accepts Bids for New Utility-Scale Solar and Battery Projects

The Tennessee Valley Authority is building the energy system of the future, and is calling on the nation’s top utility-scale solar and battery storage developers to submit proposals for projects that can be completed by the end of 2024. Proposals must be submitted by July 20, 2021. Developers can review...
Industryenergycentral.com

Vestas wins 32 MW order in Japan

No discussions yet. Start a discussion below. NC Gov. Cooper sets ambitious targets, the state's first, for offshore wind development. Poet acquires major biofuel business, expands production capacity by 40%. Why southern Africa's interior is an ideal place to generate solar energy. Solar farm proposal put on hold as county...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

U.S. explores wind energy potential in Gulf of Mexico

The Biden administration on Tuesday said it will explore the potential of offshore wind energy development in the Gulf of Mexico, part of its goal to supercharge growth in clean energy over the next decade. "This is an important first step to see what role the Gulf may play in...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

UK majority want to phase out oil, gas output: survey

The majorities were larger in Scotland, where much of the UK oil industry is based. Around two thirds of UK people believe the government should form a plan to phase out oil and gas production in the North Sea and divert spending towards green energies, a survey has shown, The Herald Scotland reported on June 8.
Energy Industrytmj4.com

Going Solar This Summer

You can save both the environment and your wallet by committing to solar power this summer! Current Electric is dedicated to helping homeowners move toward eco-friendly power generation, starting with top-notch products and installation. Kayla Gettelman and Ray Hoffman from Current Electric are here to share how you get started with solar energy installation!
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Norway to identify more offshore areas for wind power parks

Norway will identify additional offshore areas to build wind parks amid strong interest from energy firms, the government said on Tuesday, as the oil-producing country seeks to build a domestic offshore wind industry. Norway is now opening two offshore areas to build wind farms, called Utsira Nord and Soerlige Nordsjoe...
Energy Industrytribuneledgernews.com

Banpu buys solar farms in Australia

Jun. 8—SET-listed Banpu Plc, a non-oil energy conglomerate, has acquired two utility-scale solar farms in New South Wales, Australia, in a deal worth A$97.5 million (2.33 billion baht) to further increase its clean power generation capacity. The new assets are Beryl Solar Farm (BSF) with a capacity of 110.9 megawatts...