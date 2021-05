“Our new partnership with Piedmont Managed Services is one we are incredibly proud of, as it will provide a terrific new business stream to our PuroClean franchise owners across the country, while allowing them to do what they love most, leveraging their expertise to make a positive impact on businesses in their community,” said Steve White, president and COO of PuroClean. “With over 350 PuroClean locations, our teams have the ability to provide relief to thousands of businesses in the country. We are thrilled to be able to partner with Piedmont Managed Services to provide them the same level of care and relentless customer service that PuroClean is known for.”