Miwok council describes need for land

To honor their ancestors and benefit future generations, the Coast Miwok are trying to get some of their land back. The Coast Miwok Tribal Council of Marin, a group that formed last year, is mobilizing and meeting with community groups, and they have ambitions to acquire property for a living cultural center. They met with Lagunitas School students and the San Geronimo Valley Planning Group last month, and on Sunday over 140 people attended a presentation hosted by the San Geronimo Valley Community Center. The five-man tribal council tells a story of cultural resilience that is both uplifting and heart wrenching, and their message is clear: We are still here, and we intend to grow.