San Geronimo, CA

Miwok council describes need for land

By Braden Cartwright
Point Reyes Light
 3 days ago

To honor their ancestors and benefit future generations, the Coast Miwok are trying to get some of their land back. The Coast Miwok Tribal Council of Marin, a group that formed last year, is mobilizing and meeting with community groups, and they have ambitions to acquire property for a living cultural center. They met with Lagunitas School students and the San Geronimo Valley Planning Group last month, and on Sunday over 140 people attended a presentation hosted by the San Geronimo Valley Community Center. The five-man tribal council tells a story of cultural resilience that is both uplifting and heart wrenching, and their message is clear: We are still here, and we intend to grow.

State
California State
City
Nicasio, CA
Local
California Government
City
Sausalito, CA
City
San Geronimo, CA
#Tribal Land#Tribal Council#Culture#State Land#Tribal Groups#Miwok Council#Lagunitas School#The Point#The Federated Indians#Non Indians#Native Americans#The Trust For Public Land#The Multicultural Center#European#Miwok Practices#Indian Affairs#Cultural Interpretation#Descendants#Community Groups#Language
