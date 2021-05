Tens of millions of dollars in increased tax revenue and federal money are in local government coffers. Everyone has their hands out, but no proposals are about senior needs. Vague talk about a community center seemingly includes seniors. “Vague” is still the operative word. A community center is uncertain. Some of that money could go to a free-standing, modern, comprehensive senior center that could be integrated into a future community center. Why can’t the county and city collaborate on this? Remember, we are nearly 20% of the population.