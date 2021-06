While there’s nothing wrong with lavishing your spare money on gifts for yourself or your loved ones, here are 5 other options you may want to consider. It is practically hard to get by without taking a loan of sorts – student loans, credit card, auto loans, or a mortgage. While credit has its many benefits, high-interest rate debts, when not properly managed could become a limiting factor on your finances. If you get a work bonus during this holiday season, paying off high-interest rate debts could save you significant money in the form of interest payments that you won’t be paying on the loan going forward.