Ensure good jobs in offshore wind go to NJ unionsEnsure good jobs in offshore wind industry go to New Jersey unions, by William Sproule and John Del Sordi
There are a lot of reasons to be excited about the rapid development of offshore wind in New Jersey. As a renewable energy source, millions of homes and businesses will be powered sustainably. Furthermore, offshore wind opens more research possibilities and innovation at the state's exceptional colleges, universities and businesses.energycentral.com