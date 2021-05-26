Cancel
Weatherford, TX

Search for fugitive has a fatal ending

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe search is over for the man accused in the aggravated robbery of an Uber driver. Suspect Cesar Soto was involved in a fatality crash in Weatherford on Friday, May 21, 2021. Grapevine Police were notified of the crash on Monday, May 24, and ensured Soto’s next of kin had been notified prior to the release of this information. The Department wants to thank law enforcement partners for their assistance and the community for remaining vigilant during the investigation.

