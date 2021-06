The Masked Dancer fans have suggested that Vicky McClure could be 'Llama' on the hit dancing show - and the Line of Duty actress has certainly been encouraging the theory!. Posting to Twitter, she jokily wrote: "Been an aLLAMaingly hot day!" much to the delight of viewers who spotted that 'AC-12' was written on one of the dancer's costumes. Fans also thought that Llama could be Vicky as one of the clues is that she is a "Northern drama queen". Since Vicky is from Nottingham, this could be related to the clue! However, since Nottingham is technically in the Midlands, this could be a red herring!