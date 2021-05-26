newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Logansport, IN

Memorial Home issue becomes heated debate

By Kristi Hileman Staff Reporter
Posted by 
Pharos-Tribune
Pharos-Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lMDuI_0aCOuASP00

Former Logansport Mayor Mike Fincher is not backing down.

On Wednesday, he addressed the Board of Public Works and Safety, seeking answers as to the status of the Cass County Memorial Home.

“I think someone is dragging their feet,” he said during his second visit to the board meeting this year. “Days like today are not good on that building and it’ll just get worse. And the longer we wait for something to get done, the more expensive it’ll become and the worse it’ll become.”

He was referring to the pouring rain that could leak through the roof, causing additional structural damage.

Mayor Chris Martin told him that a tour has been planned of the building with city and council officials attending. “We’re closer than we’ve ever been.”

“Who’s going on this tour,” Lisa Terry, board member, asked. “How long will it be? Is there a timeline? Because I haven’t been invited to go on any tour.”

Martin said the details are being worked out, but he’s focusing on bringing the city and county together to come to a consensus on how much money may be needed for the massive repair project that the World War Memorial at the corner of Seventh and East Market streets may require.

Fincher questioned what additional steps might be in the works. “This building exemplifies the history of this county more so than any other,” he said.

Jacob Pomasl, deputy mayor, said the City Council needs to be behind any decision that’s made. Currently, that group’s president, Dave Morris, is reaching out to the county and trying to bring people together, he told Fincher, explaining that “we could form a committee, but they don’t have … power. They can’t solve issues.”

Additionally, said Kelly Leeman, city attorney, the Memorial Home has been involved in litigation for several years now. Filed as a dispute about transfer of ownership, partitioning of property, and who actually owns the building, has resulted in a delay of repairs and restoration, he explained.

The Cass Circuit Court will hold the next hearing on the case at 11 a.m. Aug. 12.

Leeman further said that what people are wanting is a quick answer, and there’s an easy solution to that: Come up with “a lot of money.”

“It would be a shame not to keep it,” said Fincher. “If we can’t find the money to maintain this building, then it’s a … shame,” he said, addressing the mayor. “Do the job. I don’t care if it takes one day or one year, but do the job.”

Fire Department

Logansport Fire Department Chief Rick Bair said he has surplus items that he would like to add to the city auction.

The supplies include the following: a Cannon F162002 Copy and Fax Machine, 50,000 BTU Reddy Heater, six red-padded office chairs, and four grey-carpeted floor runners.

He also recognized Bradley Shively for 20 years of service.

Street Department

The board approved a curb/street cut application from Berry-It for the northeast corner of High Street and Yorktown Road, along the west right-of-way of Yorktown to 504 Yorktown, then along the east right-of-way of the same road to the northeast corner of Yorktown and Market Street.

Berry-It will be installing new telecom cable.

Bryan Gleitz of the Street Department said work will begin in June and run through December. He doesn’t think it will take that long, but Berry-It wanted to cushion their project in case obstacles arise.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Pharos-Tribune

Pharos-Tribune

Logansport, IN
2K+
Followers
119
Post
383K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Pharos-Tribune

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cass County, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Logansport, IN
Government
City
Logansport, IN
Cass County, IN
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Martin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Debate#Deputy Mayor#The City Council#The Memorial Home#The Cass Circuit Court#Fax Machine#The Street Department#Mayor Chris Martin#Board Member#Yorktown Road#City Attorney#June#Rain#Litigation#Property#December
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Indiana StatePosted by
Greensburg Daily News

Voter list maintenance underway

GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Clerk’s Office has announced the State of Indiana is performing its annual maintenance of the voter list. This means each voter will receive a post card to verify each voter’s current information. The first mailing of the cards took place Monday. If the information on...
Indiana StateEvening Star

Health officer says schools can be mask-optional

AUBURN — DeKalb County’s health officer is endorsing a mask-optional policy for public schools starting June 1. Dr. Mark Souder announced the change Monday. “Barring further CDC or Indiana State Department of Health guidance, the DeKalb County Health Department is recommending a mask-optional policy for students and staff in all school settings beginning June 1, 2021,” Souder said.
Indiana Stateeaglecountryonline.com

INDOT Has 100+ Job Openings; Hiring Fair On Thursday In Aurora

INDOT’s greatest need is for skilled trade positions. (Aurora, Ind.) – The Indiana Department of Transportation is hiring for more than 100 well-paying jobs. Recruiters will be available at 10 hiring fairs across the state on Thursday, May 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Locally, interested candidates can meet...
Indiana StateNewsbug.info

SIA Foundation awards grants to 17 Indiana nonprofits

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) today announced 17 Indiana nonprofit organizations from 11 counties will be awarded capital grants totaling an unprecedented $148,724.07 by the SIA Foundation. Since its establishment in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to fund nonprofit projects across Indiana....
Indiana StateWLFI.com

ISDH: Tippecanoe reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Monday, May 17, 559 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. According to the Indiana COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard, 2,511,882 people have received the first dose of the vaccine. 2,305,943 including the single-dose vaccine, are fully vaccinated. locally, Tippecanoe County reports 74,824 have been fully vaccinated.
Indiana Statewkvi.com

Indiana to End Pandemic Unemployment Programs Next Month

Unemployment benefits that were put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic will be ending in Indiana on June 19. Governor Eric Holcomb announced Monday that he plans to end the state’s participation in all federally-funded pandemic unemployment programs. That means unemployment recipients will no longer get an extra $300...
Cass County, INcasscountyonline.com

May 16, 2021 Update from Indiana Department of Health

Last Updated on May 16, 2021 by Indiana Department of Health. Cass County stayed in the yellow advisory status on the county metrics map as of May 62, 2021. Yellow indicates moderate community spread, with 111 weekly cases per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of 5.43%. The map is updated weekly on Wednesdays.
Logansport, INPharos-Tribune

New Logansport building commissioner takes office

Logansport’s new building commissioner brings 30 years of experience in the construction trades with him — residential, commercial and industrial — and ideas about starting a new inspection process. Rob Rennewanz started the job on Monday and has already been out in the field, looking projects over. A long time...
Logansport, INPharos-Tribune

Public forum: May 12, 2021

Public support needed to strike down trash tax hike. I attended the City Council meeting (Monday, May 3, 2021) in which the second vote to approve raising the trash tax to $15 a month was scheduled to be taken. A motion was made, and passed, to table the vote until...
casscountyonline.com

Cass County Community Foundation distributes 11 new AEDs for local community areas

Last Updated on May 14, 2021 by Cass County Community Foundation. SOURCE: News release from Cass County Community Foundation. Our community knows all too well and all too recently the shock of losing a loved-one or community member to a heart attack. In May of 2017 CCCF was able to partner with Troy Pflugner of Cardiac Science to purchase and distribute 15 new AEDs to Cass County first responder units.
Logansport, INPosted by
Pharos-Tribune

Board of Works nixes another Logan road closure

Another potential road closure was halted by the Logansport Board of Public Works & Safety Wednesday. Safety Services & Supply with Norfolk Southern Railroad applied for the closing of 18th Street from Woodlawn Avenue to Dykeman Street. Traffic would have been re-routed from this area starting 5 a.m. May 19th.
Logansport, INPosted by
Pharos-Tribune

Plan Commission approves addition to Comprehensive Plan

Several years ago, community leaders opted to develop a Comprehensive Plan addressing the city’s possible expansion projects. However, the land at 18th Street and the Hoosier Heartland Highway near Ivy Tech Community College campus was never fully incorporated into the strategy. But on Monday, the Logansport Plan Commission voted make the site part of the Plan.
Cass County, INcasscountyonline.com

Cass County Democrats host appearance by former US Senator Joe Donnelly

Last Updated on May 12, 2021 by Cass County Democrats. Cass County Democrats hosted Joe Donnelly at Riverside Park on Saturday, May 8, 2021. A crowd of over 50 people included Democrats from Michigan, counties around Indiana, Cass County party regulars and a handful of people who just wanted to hear what the former senator had to say.
Cass County, INPharos-Tribune

Public meetings in the Logansport area

Editor's note: This calendar is subject to change. If you are a representative of a governing body, you may email meeting notices and agendas to ptnews@pharostribune.com. LOGANSPORT BOARD OF PUBLIC WORKS & SAFETY will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the City Council Chambers, third floor of the City Building. Thursday.