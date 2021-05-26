Memorial Home issue becomes heated debate

Former Logansport Mayor Mike Fincher is not backing down.

On Wednesday, he addressed the Board of Public Works and Safety, seeking answers as to the status of the Cass County Memorial Home.

“I think someone is dragging their feet,” he said during his second visit to the board meeting this year. “Days like today are not good on that building and it’ll just get worse. And the longer we wait for something to get done, the more expensive it’ll become and the worse it’ll become.”

He was referring to the pouring rain that could leak through the roof, causing additional structural damage.

Mayor Chris Martin told him that a tour has been planned of the building with city and council officials attending. “We’re closer than we’ve ever been.”

“Who’s going on this tour,” Lisa Terry, board member, asked. “How long will it be? Is there a timeline? Because I haven’t been invited to go on any tour.”

Martin said the details are being worked out, but he’s focusing on bringing the city and county together to come to a consensus on how much money may be needed for the massive repair project that the World War Memorial at the corner of Seventh and East Market streets may require.

Fincher questioned what additional steps might be in the works. “This building exemplifies the history of this county more so than any other,” he said.

Jacob Pomasl, deputy mayor, said the City Council needs to be behind any decision that’s made. Currently, that group’s president, Dave Morris, is reaching out to the county and trying to bring people together, he told Fincher, explaining that “we could form a committee, but they don’t have … power. They can’t solve issues.”

Additionally, said Kelly Leeman, city attorney, the Memorial Home has been involved in litigation for several years now. Filed as a dispute about transfer of ownership, partitioning of property, and who actually owns the building, has resulted in a delay of repairs and restoration, he explained.

The Cass Circuit Court will hold the next hearing on the case at 11 a.m. Aug. 12.

Leeman further said that what people are wanting is a quick answer, and there’s an easy solution to that: Come up with “a lot of money.”

“It would be a shame not to keep it,” said Fincher. “If we can’t find the money to maintain this building, then it’s a … shame,” he said, addressing the mayor. “Do the job. I don’t care if it takes one day or one year, but do the job.”

Fire Department

Logansport Fire Department Chief Rick Bair said he has surplus items that he would like to add to the city auction.

The supplies include the following: a Cannon F162002 Copy and Fax Machine, 50,000 BTU Reddy Heater, six red-padded office chairs, and four grey-carpeted floor runners.

He also recognized Bradley Shively for 20 years of service.

Street Department

The board approved a curb/street cut application from Berry-It for the northeast corner of High Street and Yorktown Road, along the west right-of-way of Yorktown to 504 Yorktown, then along the east right-of-way of the same road to the northeast corner of Yorktown and Market Street.

Berry-It will be installing new telecom cable.

Bryan Gleitz of the Street Department said work will begin in June and run through December. He doesn’t think it will take that long, but Berry-It wanted to cushion their project in case obstacles arise.