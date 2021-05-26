newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marin County, CA

Point Reyes post office to close at night

By David Briggs
Point Reyes Light
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe doors of the Point Reyes post office will be locked at night, thanks to persistent problems with people sleeping, defecating and smoking in the lobby. Postmaster Lanhua Zhou said the final straw came last week when she found poop on the walls and a smoldering fire in the wood chips outside. The change is posted as temporary, but Ms. Zhou says she is only waiting for authorization to make it permanent. Boxes will be inaccessible from 5:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. on weekdays and from 5:30 p.m. on Saturday until Monday morning.

www.ptreyeslight.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marin County, CA
Local
California Government
Marin County, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Post Office#Locked Doors#Postmaster Lanhua Zhou#Ms Zhou#Fire#Weekdays#Boxes#Poop#Straw#Wood Chips#Authorization#Smoking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
San Rafael, CAMarin Independent Journal

Editorial: Goals for San Rafael streets may be too ambitious

Traffic in downtown San Rafael during commute hours is a mess. It’s been that way for a long time. In recent years, that mess has only been made worse due to the seemingly constant street repairs underway on busy streets and intersections, not to mention the impacts of the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit train.
San Anselmo, CASFGate

Bear stuck in tree in San Anselmo comes down on its own

SAN ANSELMO (BCN) — A bear that was perched in a tree in the backyard of a home on San Anselmo's Tamalpais Avenue has come down on its own and has left the neighborhood for the open space area near Mount Tamalpais, according to police. A spokesperson for the Central...
Marin County, CASFist

Pittsburg Landscaping Contractor Found Dead at Job Site In Marin County; Employee Confesses

A 42-year-old Pittsburg man working for a landscaping company was found dead at a job site in San Rafael on Wednesday, one day after he was reported missing. David Nunez Sanchez reportedly never came home after work on Tuesday, and couldn't be reached by his family, who immediately reported him missing. As Bay City News reports, Nunez Sanchez had been managing a crew on a job site at an apartment complex on North Avenue in San Rafael on Tuesday, and he was reported missing to Pittsburg police that evening.
San Rafael, CAMarin Independent Journal

Marin History Museum to return to San Rafael’s Boyd Gate House

The Marin History Museum is back at the historic Boyd Gate House in San Rafael — the landmark building it called home for more than half a century. The City Council has approved a three-year lease with the museum to return to 1125 B St. The agreement requires an annual payment to the city of $14,400, or $1,200 a month. The revenue will be deposited into the city’s general fund.