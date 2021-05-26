Writer's block: The dangers of field reporting

Field reporting, or on the scene reporting, is not usually connected to the print journalism in the same way it is TV news. While my sports reporting job consists of a lot of time at a desk, I do venture out into the field, normally at an actual field. But what they never told me in journalism school were the dangers of sports reporting. As my coworkers have written about some of their embarrassing moments in their writer’s block over the past weeks, I was told I should do the same.