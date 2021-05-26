Fishing report: Focused on crappie and bluegill
Editor’s note: Following is a report from Rice Lake Tourism, with fishing tips provided by Jordan Marsh of Marsh Outdoors. The unofficial start to summer kicks off this weekend as Memorial Day is quickly approaching. The water is warming up, lakes are becoming busier, and the fish are starting to bite with the warmer temperatures we have been having. As the lakes will be busy, make sure we all respect one another and have fun enjoying all that Northern Wisconsin has to offer.www.apg-wi.com