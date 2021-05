Congratulations on The Lima News fine “Our View” editorial in Sunday’s edition. The answer to why Larry Householder is still in office is that he bears the letter of the party in power behind his name. The refusal of his colleagues to force his resignation reeks of complicity. It is difficult to believe there is not complete outrage concerning this issue. Could it be that it has been underreported in the news media? When I bring up Householder’s name nobody seems to know who he is or what he has done to the citizens of Ohio. Still, I am sure all of these people pay electric bills. If you want to be outraged about something in the NFL, be outraged that the stadium the Browns play in is sponsored by First Energy with money from your electric bill because Larry Householder lined his pockets.