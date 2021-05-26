Geoff Keighley on Curating an “Eclectic” Summer Game Fest and Finally Leaving His Spare Bedroom

Summer Game Fest is fast approaching, and Geoff Keighley is ready to get out of the house. “Last year we were kind of, building the plane as we were flying it with the festival because it was the middle of COVID, game companies didn’t know what they were doing,” the curator and veteran video game journalist tells The Hollywood Reporter of the fest’s first go-round, which came together “in a matter of weeks” due to publisher, developer and fan demand and rolled out over several months during pandemic lockdowns, travel restrictions and the general sense of chaos and uncertainty. “It was very patchwork, it ended up being all these events across the summer.”