Beauty & Fashion

Coach Outlet Memorial Day Sale: Save Up to 70% off Bag, Shoes and More

By ETonline Staff
msn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFashion fans of Coach, don't miss out on huge deals Coach Outlet's Memorial Day Weekend Sale! The online factory store is offering huge discounts across categories, including bags, wallets, shoes, clothing and more ahead of the holiday weekend. Right now, you can save up to 80% off dresses, jackets, tees, sweatshirts and more. Plus, you can choose from 400+ items for under $100.

ShoppingETOnline.com

Amazon Early Memorial Day Deals: Save Up to 50% Off on Ray-Ban Sunglasses

Memorial Day is just days away -- that means warm weather and sunny days ahead! Since we're expecting to be outdoors more often, you'll want to have everything you need for the summer -- including Sunglasses! If you're looking for new shades, now's the time to snag huge deals on designer sunglasses including Ray-Ban with Amazon's Early Memorial Day Deals you can find loads of discounts on our favorite styles of Ray-Ban sunglasses! At this Amazon sale, shoppers can score up to 50% off Ray Ban Sunglasses.
Shoppingslickdeals.net

Select Blinds 40% + 10% off site wide Memorial Day sale

If you need some blinds/window coverings, this sale (40% + 10% off, or 46% off total) is pretty much the best deal they offer (they ALWAYS have some sale going.) I ordered one from these guys a few weeks ago as sort of a trial (at 40% off.) It was pretty much exactly what I hoped it would be so I'll probably grab a few more during this sale.
Shoppingseattlepi.com

Apt2B Just Kicked Off Its Memorial Day Sale Very Early

When you spend 14 months in your home in a nearly 24-7 capacity, you start having thoughts. Like, wow, I hate all my furniture. First: Get outside and get some air. Next: Begin your 2021 refresh with the Memorial Day sale at Apt2B, which thankfully has started very early and nets you 15% off sitewide … and up to 25% off if you’re pretty much ready to redo your entire abode (spending $4,000+).
ShoppingETOnline.com

Amazon Memorial Day Sale: Save $100s on Frye Handbags

Time for a handbag refresh? The Amazon Memorial Day Sale event is offering major markdowns -- you can save $100s on Frye handbags. Find deals of up to 70% off its casual-cool style with shoulder bags, totes, crossbody bags and handbags whether you're looking for something sassy for summer or you need a year-round tote. Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite deals on Frye bags to pass on to you but there's much more to explore with this sale.
Shoppingbbcgossip.com

Memorial Day sales have kicked off: Here are the best deals to shop

(CNN) — A long weekend means an extra day to take advantage of the stellar Memorial Day sales happening across the web. So in between taking time to pay tribute to service members who gave their lives for our country and firing up the grill for a day of outdoor fun, be sure to check out our list of retailers offering up major savings on mattresses, furniture, TVs, appliances and much more below.
Shoppingslickdeals.net

MuscleFeast Memorial Day Sale - Up to 20% off

MuscleFeast [musclefeast.com] is having Memorial Day sale that ends on 5/31 @ 11:59PM. Discounts are sitewide, so don't miss out on this opportunity to save on all your favorite supplements!. 10% off $75 - PROMO CODE: MD10. 15% off 150 - PROMO CODE: MD15. 20% off 200 - PROMO CODE:...
Beauty & FashionETOnline.com

Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale: Save Up To 50% Off on Vera Bradley Bags, Backpacks and More

Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale is chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite designer brands! At the top of that list is Vera Bradley -- her bags are on sale during the Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale at huge markdowns. The brand's distinctive and popular cotton bag designs for backpacks, totes, duffel bags, crossbody bags and more styles, featuring vibrant colors and prints of florals and paisley, are perfect for summer! Shop Vera Bradley bags while they're still up to 50% off for a limited time.
Workoutsthemanual.com

Bowflex Memorial Day Sale 2021: Save BIG on Home Gym Equipment

Memorial Day sales are in full swing at Bowflex with plenty of great offers on the most popular home gym equipment out there. Whether you’re looking for a new kettlebell for your collection, an exercise bike, or you’re keen to set up your own home gym, Bowflex has some amazing offers for you. Read on while we pin things down to the best deals out there right now.
ShoppingRefinery29

Sink Into Parachute’s 20% Off Sitewide Sale This Memorial Day

Cozy-warm bedding might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think “summer” — but that doesn’t mean we’re skipping over Parachute's Memorial Day weekend sale. From now until 5/31 at 9 p.m. EST, you can stock up on easy-breezy linen duvet covers, airy cotton robes, crisp percale sheets, and more of Parachute's extra chill summer staples for 20% off. The temperature outside is rising, Parachute's luxury prices are dropping, and our minds are boggling at these limited-time discounts. If you’re unfamiliar with the wonderful world of Parachute products or are stuck on what’s best in show this weekend, we have a few suggestions in mind. Below, check out the brand's top-rated cloud cotton robe, the trendy linen gauze adult baby blanket, and definitely take a peek at the lightweight waffle duvet cover set. In fact, you can peruse Parachute’s virtual aisles all Memorial Day weekend long and score some major deals on dream-inducing essentials. Snag some of these discounts and you’ll be catching some sweet, comfy Zs — ASAP.
ShoppingETOnline.com

Anthropologie Memorial Day Sale 2021: Take An Extra 40% Off Clothing, Shoes & Home

Let the Memorial Day weekend shopping commence -- Anthropologie is taking an extra 40% off ALL sale items this weekend. Yes, an extra forty percent off. Anthropologie is beloved for its curated collection of boho-inspired women's clothing, shoes, accessories, jewelry, home decor, furniture and beauty products. In addition to their in-house offerings, the store carries apparel and accessories from brands like AG, Jeffrey Campbell, BB Dakota, Boyish, Sundry and more.
YogaETOnline.com

Amazon Early Memorial Day Deals: Get Up To 40% Off Alo Yoga Leggings, Jackets & More

Summer is on its way and now is a great time to refresh your workout wardrobe for spring and summer with deals on Alo Yoga from Amazon's Early Memorial Day Deals event. This athleisure brand is a go-to for high-quality, on-trend pieces and it's a favorite among celebs. Whether you're shopping for the perfect Mother's Day gift or you want a few of these stunning loungewear pieces for yourself, the Amazon's Early Memorial Day Deals event has irresistible prices.
Shoppingbobbyberk.com

Where To Save Big This Memorial Day Weekend: A Sale Round Up

Memorial Day weekend is almost here, and that means a time to unwind, sit back – and soak up the first bit of Summer fun! It also just happens to be a great time to save BIG with some of the best sales of the year. And we’re rounding up all the deals you need to know about.