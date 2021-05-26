Coach Outlet Memorial Day Sale: Save Up to 70% off Bag, Shoes and More

Cozy-warm bedding might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think “summer” — but that doesn’t mean we’re skipping over Parachute's Memorial Day weekend sale. From now until 5/31 at 9 p.m. EST, you can stock up on easy-breezy linen duvet covers, airy cotton robes, crisp percale sheets, and more of Parachute's extra chill summer staples for 20% off. The temperature outside is rising, Parachute's luxury prices are dropping, and our minds are boggling at these limited-time discounts. If you’re unfamiliar with the wonderful world of Parachute products or are stuck on what’s best in show this weekend, we have a few suggestions in mind. Below, check out the brand's top-rated cloud cotton robe, the trendy linen gauze adult baby blanket, and definitely take a peek at the lightweight waffle duvet cover set. In fact, you can peruse Parachute’s virtual aisles all Memorial Day weekend long and score some major deals on dream-inducing essentials. Snag some of these discounts and you’ll be catching some sweet, comfy Zs — ASAP.