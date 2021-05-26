newsbreak-logo
Yoga

Save $250 on Mirror's Home Workout System

By Will Porter
Gear Patrol
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile some people may have taken advantage of the pandemic to get in shape and set new goals, many of us have used the absence of gyms and workout studios as an opportunity to do, well, nothing. As time has gone on, you may have found yourself looking in the mirror thinking about how it might be time to get your body back in shape. Luckily, there is a solution, which also happens to be a mirror. For getting back into a fitness routine without having to go to the gym still, you can buy Mirror, a home workout system boasting innovative tech in a clever package, for $250 off right now. To take advantage of the savings use the code MAY250 (valid until May 26). We should note that delivery and installation costs $250, so this is basically a deal that nullifies that cost.

