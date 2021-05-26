For Now, Wendell Young Remains On Cincinnati City Council
Six Cincinnati City Council members decided fellow Councilman Wendell Young had to go, but Wednesday their votes fell one short of the total needed to suspend him. Young got into trouble by deleting text messages, something he admits, which were part of 2018's "Gang of Five" investigation, where Young and four other council members texted each other, illegally making decisions about city business in violation of Ohio's Sunshine Law.www.wvxu.org