Apple TV+’s The Mosquito Coast puts its central family, the Foxes, on the run from its very first episode, which premiered on April 30. The sepia-toned drama stars Justin Theroux and Melissa George as married couple Allie and Margot Fox, who are escaping from their murky past and the American government, taking their teenage children Dina (Logan Polish) and Charlie (Gabriel Bateman) along for the ride. After perilously crossing the desert to enter Mexico, the family finds surprising refuge in a Mexican hacienda under the roof of a powerful matriarch, played by famous singer and actress Ofelia Medina. But is it really a safe space? In this exclusive A.V. Club clip from the upcoming fourth episode, Allie and Margot wonder if they’re putting their kids in more danger (hint: they probably are).