Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos just celebrated their 25th anniversary and the Live! With Kelly And Ryan star got some special ink to mark the momentous occasion. The mother-of-three got a small tattoo on her wrist to immortalize a date with untold meaning for both Ripa and Consuelos. This is far from the first time Ripa has gotten a tattoo, though it does bring back memories of how Ripa got her very first tattoo.