The Metal Slug franchise has been a staple in the video game industry for decades, and fans of the series fell in love with the run-and-gun, constant action offered by the games as players took control of soldiers engaged in war in a 2D sidescrolling adventure with great shoot em’ up mechanics. Over the past few days, as the Summer Games Fest grew nearer, there was much chatter about an announcement pertaining to Metal Slug, whether it be a remaster or a new addition in the series. Today, during the Summer Games Fest, a reveal trailer announcing Metal Slug Tactics was officially revealed!