Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Acclaimed musical-gardening game Mutazione launches on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Switch

By Dave Ozzy
thexboxhub.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe acclaimed Mutazione finally launches on Xbox and Switch today, after winning hearts and growing gardens on the PC, PS4 and Apple Arcade. There’s every chance that you haven’t heard of Mutazione. It’s not big-budget or stacked with explosions: this is a laid-back journey, where forming relationships and tending your garden is more important than accumulating wealth or experience. It’s weaved a spell on the people who found it last year, and appeared on a number of Best of 2020 lists.

www.thexboxhub.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Xbox One#Gardening#Xbox And Switch#Apple Arcade#Kia#Adobe Illustrator#The Xbox Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Music
Related
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Green Hell Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

GREEN HELL is an Open World Survival Simulator set in the uncharted unique setting of the Amazonian rainforest. You are left alone in the jungle without any food or equipment, trying to survive and find your way out. Clinging to life, the player is set on a journey of durability as the effects of solitude wear heavy not only on the body but also the mind. How long can you survive against the dangers of the unknown? On this journey, you won’t get any help from the outside world. Equipped only with your bare hands you’ll have to learn actual survival techniques to build shelters, make tools, and craft weapons in order to hunt and defend yourself. Constantly threatened by the jungle you’ll fight with both wild animals and tropical sicknesses. Players will also have to face the traps set by your own mind and fears that crawl in the darkness of the endless jungle.
Video Gamesonmsft.com

Digital pre-orders open for Battlefield 2042 video game on Xbox Series X and Xbox One

Battlefield 2042 was officially unveiled earlier this week and digital pre-orders for the upcoming first-person shooter are now live in the Microsoft Store for Xbox consoles. The game is currently set for release on October 22nd later this year and will come in completely separate versions for the last-gen Xbox One family of consoles and the current-gen Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Sable Launches September 23 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Raw Fury and developer Shedworks announced Sable will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on September 23. Join Sable on her gliding, a rite of passage that will take her across vast deserts and landscapes littered with fallen spaceships. Explore at your own pace on your hoverbike, scale monumental ruins, and encounter other nomads in the wilds, all while unearthing mysteries long forgotten. For those in the know, the acclaimed Japanese Breakfast is taking point on the game’s soundtrack, which promises to be full of chill and emotional vibes.
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Enjoy 3 games from the NINJA GAIDEN series in this one title.　 Each title is still just as fun as you remember while providing the same high speed action of the original releases. Look forward to heated battles with fearsome opponents! In addition to Ryu Hayabusa, 4 other characters, Ayane, Rachel, Momiji, and Kasumi, are also playable. You can create a tag team with your favorite characters and freely swap out the playable character during battles. ※The heroines included in this title are the same as the original versions. In addition, the characters that are playable and scenes (modes) vary for each title. All of the previously released game modes and DLC costumes for each title are included in this one set. In addition to Ryu Hayabusa, each of the other characters also have many different costumes to choose from, allowing you to enjoy action packed battles in whichever outfit you prefer. ■Included Titles NINJA GAIDEN Σ NINJA GAIDEN Σ2 NINJA GAIDEN 3: Razor's Edge NINJA GAIDEN Master Collection Digital Art Book & Soundtrack ■Deluxe Edition Additional Contents A Digital Art Book & Soundtrack that include visuals, still images, and music tracks from series history. ■Pre-Order Bonus This content is available with a 10% discount as a special pre-order offer. ※Online multiplayer is not available for the “TAG MISSIONS” in NINJA GAIDEN Σ2. ※The “Shadow of the world” “Clan battle” for NINJA GAIDEN 3 Razer's Edge is not included. 　Online multiplayer is not available for “ninja trials”. ※"NINJA GAIDEN Σ2" and "NINJA GAIDEN 3: Razor's Edge" are also available in Traditional Chinese. ※We are also currently accepting pre-orders for the set "NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection". Be careful to avoid making a redundant purchase. ※Only Xbox One X, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S support 4K resolution. Xbox One S does not support 4K resolution.
Video GamesWorthPlaying.com

'The Anacrusis' Is A Four-Player Co-Op Shooter For Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S And PC - Screens & Trailer

The Anacrusis is a four-player, cooperative first-person shooter set aboard a massive starship stranded at the edge of explored space. The Anacrusis is a four-player, cooperative first-person shooter set aboard a massive starship stranded at the edge of explored space. Team up with your friends in an infinitely-replayable fight against alien hordes to unlock perks, weapons, and new ways to play that you can share with your team!
FIFAjioforme.com

Return to the battlefield using PUBG Season 12 on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Stadia

You can praise as much as you like about the death of the battle royale genre, but Fortnite, Apex Legends, and even OG – PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) – In terms of numbers this wasn’t the case before, but the latter is still fighting the 12th season of content. Let’s take a look at what PUBG Season 12 introduces. Hopefully you can go back to the battlefield and seduce us …
Video Gamesstateofpress.com

Open Country is Available Today for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Hello, outdoor survival and hunting fans! Open Country launches today for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. We are excited to bring this brand-new outdoor experience to you. Open Country is a different kind of outdoor game that includes…. Survival. Surviving the wilds of Open Country requires planning, patience and...
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Forza Horizon 5 Announced for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, Launches November 9 - News

Publisher Microsoft and developer Playground Games have announced Forza Horizon 5 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. It will launch on November 9. Today, we showcased how Forza Horizon 5 is powered by Xbox Series X|S, where you lead breathtaking expeditions across Mexico with its striking contrast and beauty in hundreds of the world’s greatest cars. Discover living deserts, lush jungles, historic cities, hidden ruins, pristine beaches, vast canyons, and a towering snow-capped volcano—the highest point ever in a Horizon game.
Computerstechinvestornews.com

Best Xbox external HDD 2021: Expand your Xbox Series S and X or Xbox One

What's more annoying than having to delete a game before you wanted to? It's becoming all too common in this day and age for gamers to be forced into hard-drive[IMAGE]. Frankly, with the outlandish patch sizes deployed in recent times by the likes of Call of Duty: Warzone, you might just be updating a game, not even getting a new one, and still run out of space. An external hard drive can be a superb answer to that problem, letting you store potentially hundreds more games without needing to re-download them if you want to play. ...
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Adventure platformer Hoa confirms August release date for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

The game's site tells us a little more about the side-scrolling adventure platformer: that it's all about Hoa "as she discovers her own story on a journey through a breath-taking and magical world back to where it all began." The devs add that when you play Hoa, you "step into a painting that lives," as the game features beautiful hand-painted art. The story still remains a bit of a mystery, but there's not too long to wait until we can find out more for ourselves, as Hoa launches for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on August 21st.