Mané and Suárez lead the line in the FIFA 21 Team of the Week TOTW #35 – 26th May 2021

All across Europe the domestic seasons are drawing to a close, with champions lifting trophies and the relegated sides left crying into their boots. But as always the FIFA 21 Team of the Week continues to push forward at pace, giving players the chance to add some of the biggest superstars to thier FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. It’s two forwards who are the biggest draws this time around too – with Sadio Mané and Luis Suárez front and centre in the TOTW #35. Will you be buying them for your team?