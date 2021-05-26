Prevent Blindness to Host Tenth Annual Focus on Eye Health National Summit as Two-Day Virtual Event

LOS ANGELES, Calif., May 19. 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Media Alert: June 19 – 27 2021 — Compassion Prison Project (CPP) is very pleased to announce their Inaugural Run Across America For Trauma Awareness (#RAAFTA) fundraising event in partnership with Be The Good. The objective is to run a cumulative 3,000 miles, so only by joining together can we reach our goal. Participants of all ages and abilities are welcome to run, walk, stroll or roll in the great outdoors to support this wonderful cause.