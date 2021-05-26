Minecraft Dungeons: Hidden Depths adds new missions, gear and a baby turtle!
If we’re honest we weren’t really sure how Minecraft Dungeons would play out when it released back in May of 2020, yet we were pleasantly surprised to find it delivering a good fun time, especially when played with friends. Since release though it’s a game that has continued to evolve, with multiple DLC packs adding in a host of content. And that’s what we’re getting again today with the new Minecraft Dungeons: Hidden Depths DLC as players get the opportunity to enjoy new missions, additional gear and a little baby turtle pet.www.thexboxhub.com