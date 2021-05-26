Minecraft Dungeons: Hidden Depths adds new missions, gear and a baby turtle!

Arcade1Up revealed three more classic arcade machines ahead of E3 2021 this week on top of The Simpsons on they already unveiled. These three are going to evoke a lot of memories for longtime arcade players as we're getting the Street Fighter II Big Blue Arcade Machine, the Ms. Pac-Man/Galaga Class of 81' Arcade Machine, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles In Time Home Arcade Machine. Each one specially crafted to look exactly like the original machines from back in the day, but on a slightly smaller scale for home use. We got details on all three below as two will go up for pre-order in July and the last in August.