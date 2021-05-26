Keeping track of the Hunnewell Track & Field projects & upcoming events

SPONSORED POST: As the spring weather gets gorgeous and rules for gathering relax, the Wellesley Square Merchants’ Association is getting ready for its monthly Sidewalk Saturday event on May 22. Central Street will be closed to traffic 10am – 5pm from Abbott Street to CVS, creating space for a pedestrian-friendly, family-fun time. Live music (provided by WellesleyRocks) will play in Central St. by CVS, including the Wellesley High School Rock Band. In fact, the Live Music Series is part of the scene in the Square every Saturday, noon-2pm, thanks to the Wellesley Rotary Club’s sponsorship.