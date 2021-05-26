Injustice: Gods Among Us headlines the Xbox Games With Gold freebies for June 2021

It’s hard to believe that we’re approaching the halfway point of the year, but 2021 has pushed on at such pace that we better start believing. But aside from the madness of the real world, there is nearly as many crazy goings on present in the virtual one too, with the Xbox Games With Gold scheme coming to the fore once again to deliver a smattering of free titles the way of Xbox players. Want to be in on the fully confirmed details of the freebies coming your way through Xbox Games With Gold for June 2021?