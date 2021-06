Here's a look at Wednesday's top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:. Giants: Marco Luciano, SS (MLB No. 13), Low-A San Jose. Luciano got off to a bit of a slow start this season, but he appears to have found his footing. The 19-year-old extended his hitting streak to four games with a two-homer performance, the second of his career, in San Jose’s loss to Fresno. Luciano got the scoring started with a solo homer in the first and then added to his night with a two-run blast in the fifth. After the 2-for-4, three-RBI night, Luciano is hitting .245 on the season. Giants prospects stats »