When Weight Gain Is Good

Having a perfect body shape is a dream of many. The first thing we think of after watching any movie, or reading a fashion magazine, and exploring social media looking at all those models is having a desire to get the same physique as theirs. But how many of us actually work on those thoughts? Since we all know that action speaks louder than words, which is true indeed, we should start working on something that we really want. However, some of us even make a lot of efforts to shed extra pounds/kilos while trying to lose weight. We modify our diet, follow a workout routine, and whatnot. But, we still do not often end up seeing the results we wished for.