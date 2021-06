According to a poll conducted in 2019, the typical American utters some variation of the phrase "I need a vacation" roughly three times per week. Fast forward to 2021, and one can only imagine how many times people are saying it. With Memorial Day on the near horizon, the White House considering lifting international travel restrictions, and the fact that 130 million Americans are now fully vaccinated after more than a year of mostly traveling from the living room to the bedroom, and it's a good bet that we're looking at what will be a travel explosion in the ensuing weeks and months.