Prepare to face unspeakable horrors as survival horror prequel Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle is announced

By Neil Watton (neil363)
thexboxhub.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you experience the madness of Daymare: 1998? Italians Leonardo Interactive and Invader Studios will soon be back with more survival horror with the newly announced prequel, Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle preparing to launch on PC and console. Coming from the publishing team of Leonardo Interactive, with full developmental progress covered...

