Prepare to face unspeakable horrors as survival horror prequel Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle is announced

Chernobylite, the science fiction survival horror game set thirty years after the disaster has faded from memory, has gotten a release date and there's not long to wait. The protagonist is Igor, a physicist and ex-employee of the Chernobyl Power Plant who is haunted by the event that shocked the entire world in 1986. One of the victims of the nuclear disaster was Tatyana, Igor's fiancée, as she disappeared in the chaos and was never seen again since that fateful day. Three decades pass, and Igor finds himself returning to the Exclusion Zone to drag out the truth of what happened to Tatyana and the odd phenomena that occurs in the wasteland. However, he won't be alone. The secretive military presence in the Exclusion Zone is a risk he hadn't calculated for, but there are settlements of allies who are willing to share what they know for a price. The player must navigate these relationships to uncover more and more clues and survive another day in the most hostile environment on the planet.