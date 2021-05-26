Marriott Bonvoy Escapes – Save up to 25% at over 1,300 Marriott Hotels in the Americas

Delve into authentic Thai fare at the relaxed and inviting Sala Sawasdee Lobby Bar. The stylish restaurant located beside JW Marriott’s picturesque lobby is the perfect spot for delicious meals during your stay at the resort. We loved the open and airy space overlooking the Andaman Sea and boasting one of the best sunset views at the resort. Grab a casual seat at the bar or sit beside the tranquil water feature for an enjoyable dining experience. We loved the Local Phuket Food Experience Set Menu featuring many of Southern Thailand’s most well known dishes. Highlights of the menu include the spicy and refreshing “Nam Prik Goong Sieb” Phuket Shrimp Paste Dip, the crispy and very refreshing "Por Pia Sod" Fresh Vegetable Rice Paper Rolls with Tamarind Sauce, the "Bua Thod Goong & Tao Kua Thod" Deep Fried Betel Leaves with “Southern Style” Tempura with Prawn & Deep Fried Tofu stuffed with Bean Sprouts served with Spicy Sauce, the melt in your mouth, juicy and rich Moo Hong” Slow-Cooked Pork Belly with Chinese Herbs and Spices, and the fragrant and warming “Tom Kha Min Pla Kra Pong” Clear Soup with Sarasin Bridge Seabass and Fresh Turmeric. For dessert don't miss out on the traditional and satisfying "Mee Ko Moi" Black Sticky Rice cooked in Syrup served with Coconut Cream, and the "Won Dum" Black Chinese Jelly served with Syrup, Brown Sugar, Pumpkin & Sweet Potato Compote and Coconut Jelly. The staff were kind and attentive throughout our meal and always explained each dish that was brought to us. Make sure to pair with a glass of wine from their extensive list or a few of their expertly made cocktails. A perfect spot for a romantic date night or relaxed meal with friends.