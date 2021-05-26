newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Marriott Bonvoy Escapes – Save up to 25% at over 1,300 Marriott Hotels in the Americas

By Patrick Sojka
Posted by 
BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This week’s Marriott Bonvoy Escapes features the over 1,300 locations in the Americas! t! With Marriott Bonvoy Escapes members can save up to 25% on last minute stays until June 20, 2021. If you are unfamiliar with Marriott Escapes, they are last minute deals for the next four weekends (Thursday...

blog.frequentflyerbonuses.com
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

63K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriott Hotels#Americas#Marriott Bonvoy Escapes#Marriott Escapes#Marriott Co Brand#Credit Card#Non Resort Hotels#Resort#Book#Savings#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

My Favorite Hotel Points & Airline Miles Right Now, Plus the Ones I Ignore

The travel, points, and miles hobby is always changing. This is simultaneously exhilerating, overwhelming, frustrating, and inspiring. Similarly, based on my dynamic near-term travel needs, the hotel points and airline miles I focus on change. Of course, cash back is a prominent player in my long-term redemption strategy. But today I’ll describe the hotel and airline currencies I’m concentrating on now and for the next few months. These are my favorite and least favorite hotel points and airline miles currently, plus a surprise.
Hawaii StatePosted by
BoardingArea

Save 25 Percent Plus Earn 10,000 Bonus Marriott Bonvoy Points 2021 in Hawaii and Bora Bora

You can save 25 percent on room rates at your choice of twelve resort properties in Hawaii and one resort property in Bora Bora — plus earn 10,000 bonus Marriott Bonvoy points per stay and receive a complimentary upgrade to next available room category based on availability — when you stay a minimum of ten consecutive days and nine consecutive nights through Monday, September 6, 2021…
EconomyPosted by
BoardingArea

Save 10 Percent on Homes & Villas By Marriott May 2021 — Three Days Only to Purchase

You can save ten percent on most stays at participating Homes & Villas by Marriott International, Incorporated — which includes a unique collection of beachfront bungalows, sprawling villas, grand chateaus, cozy cabins, ski chalets, and characterful townhouses, flats, apartments, penthouses, and other private homes — through Friday, December 16, 2022 with no blackout dates or length-of-stay restrictions…
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

Sala Sawasdee Lobby Bar at JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa

Delve into authentic Thai fare at the relaxed and inviting Sala Sawasdee Lobby Bar. The stylish restaurant located beside JW Marriott’s picturesque lobby is the perfect spot for delicious meals during your stay at the resort. We loved the open and airy space overlooking the Andaman Sea and boasting one of the best sunset views at the resort. Grab a casual seat at the bar or sit beside the tranquil water feature for an enjoyable dining experience. We loved the Local Phuket Food Experience Set Menu featuring many of Southern Thailand’s most well known dishes. Highlights of the menu include the spicy and refreshing “Nam Prik Goong Sieb” Phuket Shrimp Paste Dip, the crispy and very refreshing "Por Pia Sod" Fresh Vegetable Rice Paper Rolls with Tamarind Sauce, the "Bua Thod Goong & Tao Kua Thod" Deep Fried Betel Leaves with “Southern Style” Tempura with Prawn & Deep Fried Tofu stuffed with Bean Sprouts served with Spicy Sauce, the melt in your mouth, juicy and rich Moo Hong” Slow-Cooked Pork Belly with Chinese Herbs and Spices, and the fragrant and warming “Tom Kha Min Pla Kra Pong” Clear Soup with Sarasin Bridge Seabass and Fresh Turmeric. For dessert don't miss out on the traditional and satisfying "Mee Ko Moi" Black Sticky Rice cooked in Syrup served with Coconut Cream, and the "Won Dum" Black Chinese Jelly served with Syrup, Brown Sugar, Pumpkin & Sweet Potato Compote and Coconut Jelly. The staff were kind and attentive throughout our meal and always explained each dish that was brought to us. Make sure to pair with a glass of wine from their extensive list or a few of their expertly made cocktails. A perfect spot for a romantic date night or relaxed meal with friends.
TravelPosted by
BoardingArea

Marriott’s Swan Reserve Is Opening In August-ish?

There’s been much buzz about the new Swan Reserve hotel set to open at Walt Disney World. It’s one of the first non-Disney hotels to open on Disney’s property since the Swan and Dolphin hotels opened in 1990. The only exception was the Four Seasons that opened on the Golden Oak development (and just sold for $600 million.) (Note from Sharon: And that one doesn’t even count because Disney annexed the property that Golden Oak is on, so it’s not even officially on Disney property. Just former Disney property)
Economyhotelnewsresource.com

Select Vacasa Vacation Homes Added to Homes & Villas by Marriott International

Vacasa announced that select vacation rental properties will be available via Homes & Villas by Marriott International, the hospitality company’s premium home rental offering. The new partnership and addition of 6,500 select vacation homes, combined with 4,000 properties from Vacasa’s acquisition of TurnKey, makes Vacasa the leading supplier of properties to Homes & Villas by Marriott International.
Middle Easthospitalitynet.org

Marriott Announces Opening of Dual-Branded Aloft Al Mina and Element Al Mina in Dubai

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's extraordinary portfolio of 30 hotel brands, today announced the expansion of Aloft Hotels and Element Hotels in the United Arab Emirates with the opening of Aloft Al Mina, Dubai and Element Al Mina, Dubai. The two new hotels answer to the rapidly growing demand for vibrant city destinations and home-away-from-home experiences. Situated on Sheikh Rashid Road in the Al Raffa neighbourhood and in close proximity to the city's famed attractions, the hotels offer choice and flexibility for today's global traveller.
Travelbusinesstraveller.com

Marriott Bonvoy offers exclusive access to Art Basel Hong Kong 2021

Marriott Bonvoy is partnering with Art Basel Hong Kong 2021 to offer unique art experiences and exclusive access to Marriott Bonvoy members. Marriott Bonvoy, in collaboration with the charitable organisation, The Plated Project, will showcase a series of artworks titled ‘A Memory of the Future’ to highlight Hong Kong “as a destination through its arts and culture, inspiring travel as recovery is on the horizon.”
LifestylePosted by
TheStreet

Aloha! AC Hotel By Marriott Maui Wailea Invites Travelers To An Effortless, Refined Island Escape

KIHEI, Hawaii, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AC Hotel by Marriott Maui Wailea officially opens its doors today as the newest hotel and the first property in the Hawaiian Islands for the design-driven AC Hotels lifestyle brand. Part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, the hotel marks a significant milestone in delivering an effortless travel experience that strikes the perfect balance between everything you need, and nothing you don't, in the stunning leisure destination of Maui.
Credits & LoansCNN

Earn 100,000 bonus points and a free night each year with the Marriott Boundless credit card

CNN Underscored reviews financial products such as credit cards and bank accounts based on their overall value, but does not review all financial companies or all available financial offers. We may receive compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com, and this compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.
Lifestyleftnnews.com

Marriott Announces A New Hotel Opening in Istanbul

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s extraordinary portfolio of 30 hotel brands, announced the expansion of Sheraton Hotels & Resorts in Turkey with an opening in Istanbul. The new hotel is located in Istanbul's business and residential center; Levent. The new Sheraton İstanbul Levent hotel features 248 rooms, meeting and event areas...
Port Wentworth, GALaredo Morning Times

First Marriott Brand Hotel Opens in Port Wentworth, Georgia

DOTHAN, Ala. (PRWEB) May 21, 2021. The Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites Savannah I-95 North opened its doors to guests on May 13, 2021. Located at 305 Raley Road and owned by Akshar Hotel LLC and managed by LBA Hospitality, the 95-room Fairfield Inn & Suites Savannah I-95 North is the newest hotel and only Marriott property to open in Port Wentworth, Georgia.
WorldPosted by
BoardingArea

Save Up to 30 Percent in Ireland and the United Kingdom 2021 With IHG Rewards

If you want to ride those double-decker buses, ponder the mysteries of Stonehenge, dine on fish and chips, cross the Tower Bridge, or patronize a pub after visiting the passage tombs on the Emerald Isle, 2021 may be a good year to do so, as you can save up to 30 percent off of the best flexible rate for stays in rooms at participating hotel and resort properties within the brand portfolio of InterContinental Hotels Group in Ireland and the United Kingdom from Thursday, May 20, 2021 through Friday, December 17, 2021…
Orlando, FLwestorlandonews.com

New Marriott TownePlace Suites Opens Near Universal

Marriott International’s TownePlace Suites by Marriott Orlando Southwest Near Universal is officially open for business. The new 153-suite hotel is built for travelers looking for an exceptional hotel experience where they can settle-in, keep their routine, and easily connect to the sights, sounds, and entertainment of the Orlando area. Located at 5433 Altamira Drive, it will operate as a Marriott franchise managed by 3H Group Hotels of Chattanooga, TN. General Manager Chipp Frame and Director of Sales Nelson Garcia lead the management team at the property.
Worldtophotel.news

Mexico welcomes fifth JW Marriott hotel

Operated by Grupo Hotelero Prisma, JW Marriott Monterrey Valle is hotel giant Marriott International’s latest luxury offering in Mexico. The bustling city of Monterrey has been boosted by the arrival of a new 250-key hotel. JW Marriott brand expands in Mexico. One of Marriott International’s most prestigious flags, JW Marriott,...
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

2x points, free breakfast + daily hotel credits for stays at Marriott Hotels in Australia, Fiji & Samoa

Here’s a great offer for Marriott Bonvoy members in Australia, Fiji or Samoa looking for some staycation action. As each region is still technically closed to tourism this offer is best suited right now for staycations. However the promotion runs until the end of the year so if places like Fiji and Samoa do open up and you plan to go there this year you could take advantage of this offer.
TravelInside the Magic

Marriott Opening Family Suites at Disney’s Flamingo Crossings This Summer

A brand new Marriott Fairfield Inn & Suites is opening at Disney’s Flamingo Crossings, located just ten minutes away from Magic Kingdom!. This new property will have plenty of suites that are perfect for families looking to use their Marriott points for their Disney World vacation. Flamingo Crossings is Disney’s...
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Marriott Hotels Debuts In Nigeria With Opening Of Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja

Marriott Hotels, the signature of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, today announced its debut in Nigeria with the opening of the highly anticipated Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja. The hotel reflects the newest global design vision for Marriott Hotels, featuring sophisticated and intuitively designed spaces for today's modern traveller, enabling guests to relax, work and find inspiration during their stay.
Middle EastHotel Online

Marriott Bonvoy Portfolio Expands in United Arab Emirates With Opening of Aloft Al Mina and Element Al Mina in Dubai

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s extraordinary portfolio of 30 hotel brands, today announced the expansion of Aloft Hotels and Element Hotels in the United Arab Emirates with the opening of Aloft Al Mina, Dubai and Element Al Mina, Dubai. The two new hotels answer to the rapidly growing demand for vibrant city destinations and home-away-from-home experiences. Situated on Sheikh Rashid Road in the Al Raffa neighbourhood and in close proximity to the city’s famed attractions, the hotels offer choice and flexibility for today’s global traveller.