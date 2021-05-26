Trailing On

Travel Oregon awards more than $2.4 million for projects that promote economic recovery across the stateThe Oregon Tourism Commission, Travel Oregon, has awarded $2,408,124 through its Competitive and Recovery Grant Program to support economic recovery by investing in projects that enhance and expand the visitor experience and prepare communities and visitors for COVID-19 safe travel. For this grant cycle, Travel Oregon received more than 400 applications with a request greater than $18 million. Locally, Discover Your Northwest received $75,000 to purchase and install a double vault toilet for Skull Hollow Trailhead on the Crooked River National Grassland. "These projects directly...