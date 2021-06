The Santa Cruz Masters Cup has been designated and will be operating in phase 2 of the PDGA Elite Series COVID-19 Policies & Best Practices Document. The phase 2 overview provides important highlights of the full policy for quicker reference and can be found at the end of the policy document, along with all other COVID-19 information pertaining to the PDGA Elite Series. For complete COVID-19 Policy information, please visit the Elite Series COVID-19 Overview Webpage.