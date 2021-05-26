Hitting The Trail, Wheels Spinning
I love a good winding hike in the forest or desert wilderness of Central Oregon. In addition, I relish the chance to get out on the road and ride to work or through town. As a seemingly perfect blend of these two activities, mountain biking began to pique my interest as soon as I stepped foot in Bend. It's a popular sport around the region and it's hard to chat with new friends without finding a mountain biking enthusiast in the group. Central Oregon is known for miles of unique trails; Bend Trails reports that there are over 900 miles of single-track trails in the region.www.bendsource.com