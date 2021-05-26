newsbreak-logo
Beaver Falls, PA

PREVIEW: Beaver Falls Memorial Day Parade To Be Discussed On A.M. Beaver County

By Beaver County Radio
beavercountyradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother Memorial Day preview comes your way on A.M. Beaver County Thursday morning as Duane Jones & Dwain McCann from the Beaver Falls American Legion Post #261 join Matt Drzik to talk about the festivities taking place Monday in Beaver Falls. That–plus news, sports, and weather–coming your way on Thursday...

beavercountyradio.com
Beaver County, PAactapgh.org

Route 351 Fairlane Boulevard Improvements Begin Next Week in Beaver County

PennDOT District 11 is announcing roadway improvement work on Route 351 (Fairlane Boulevard) in Big Beaver Boulevard, Beaver County will begin Monday, May 17 weather permitting. Improvement work, including milling and paving, drainage upgrades, base and shoulder repairs, and other various construction related activities, will occur on Route 351 between...
Beaver County, PAbeavercountyradio.com

Monday Teleforum

On Monday’s Teleforum program, host Eddy Crow hosts Stephanie Murdoch from the LIFE Beaver County organization; also an update on the questionnaire for Blackhawk School Board candidates. Teleforum is every weekday from 9 till noon on AM1230, AM1460, and 99.3FM presented by St. Barnabas.
Beaver Falls, PABeaver County Times

Candidates for Big Beaver Falls school board aim to lift community voices

BEAVER FALLS – Seven candidates are seeking four four-year seats on the Big Beaver Falls Area School Board in the May 18 primary election. Cross-filed incumbents Darcelle Slappy and Scott Pagley are facing Democratic Incumbent Terri Ellinwood, Republican Incumbent Tom Karczewski, and newcomers Michelle Manno, Jacob Bowser and Carla Schriver in the race.
Beaver County, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

3D archery shoots, delayed for a year, are nocked and ready to fly

The fastest growing part of organized archery competition has little to do with concentric circles. In 3D shoots, archers walk a trail and encounter three-dimensional foam replicas of wildlife in natural settings. The courses present real-life hunting situations including elevation, distance, angle and obstruction challenges. Five Points Hunting Club in...
Beaver Falls, PAbeavercountyradio.com

Beaver Falls City Council Holds Meeting

(Story by Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Curtis Walsh) (Beaver Falls, PA) The Beaver Falls City Council held a meeting tonight where they touched on a variety of topics. The Council agreed to enter into first readings of a service agreement for a design company to improve the city website, as well as a service agreement with the Beaver County Regional Council of Governments. The fire department submitted a letter of intent to explore options for a regionalization of fire/rescue services in the area to provide better overall service. The fire department also stated that they received 121 calls last month. Also at the meeting, organizers of the wave pool restoration project requested that they be allowed to do a feasibility study with members of the council, to which the council agreed. The police department reported that they received 1,361 calls last month and also asked for the approval to apply for a grant for a side by side vehicle, which will enable the department to respond to off-road areas more efficiently. The council also stated that they will begin permitting small gatherings within the city once again. A member of the community also spoke at the meeting, regarding concerns over bee swarms in the 6th Avenue area. She stated that there is a home that has multiple bee boxes which is causing bees to swarm nearby residences, and she would like the city to get involved.
Beaver County, PAwtae.com

Fire breaks out at cemetery in Beaver County

CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A truck and several pieces of equipment were damaged when a fire broke out in a cemetery in Beaver County. The fire happened at the Beaver Falls Cemetery on Darlington Road in Chippewa Township around 6 p.m. Monday. No injuries were reported. There’s no word on...
Beaver County, PAbeavercountyradio.com

CENTER TOWNSHIP TO BUILD NEW WATER FILTRATION PLANT

Story by Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Sandy Giordano. (Center Twp., Pa.) Center Township Water Authority Operational Supervisor Bill DiCioccio, Jr. and township engineer Ned Mitrovich from Lennon, Smith and Souleret met with Beaver County Radio yesterday to talk about the water filtration plant to be built behind Columbia Gas next to its existing plant. Shell Chemical did the most safe alternative and moved the wells during the construction of their plant, according to Mitrovich . DicCioccio said the existing plant is 5 years old and it is just a temporary one.
Beaver County, PAbeavercountyradio.com

Wednesday Teleforum Plans

On Wednesday’s Teleforum program host Eddy Crow will share his thoughts about the latest news of the world, whether you want him to or not. Also, AM Beaver County host Matt Drzik will be checking in from the Beaver Valley Mall with another Senior Day at the Mall. Teleforum is every weekday from 9 till noon on AM1230WBVP, AM1460WMBA, and 99.3FM presented by St. Barnabas.
Beaver County, PABeaver County Times

Stopping the spread: Western Beaver High School closes due to outbreak of COVID-19

MIDLAND – Western Beaver High School closed Wednesday due to a sharp increase in cases of COVID-19 and will remain closed for the rest of the week. In a letter to parents, Superintendent Rob Postupac said district leaders had been monitoring cases and potential cases of COVID-19 over the last several days, and that significant numbers of COVID-positive students and students in close contact with them prompted the move to virtual instruction.
Beaver County, PABeaver County Times

Vacant district judge seats attract several candidates

A dozen cross-filed candidates are vying for two vacant district judge seats in Beaver and Aliquippa this municipal primary season after former judges retired. District judges are locally elected in the districts they serve and have jurisdiction over minor criminal offenses, traffic violations and civil actions. They have the power to issue arrest and search warrants, hold preliminary arraignments, set bail and preside over preliminary hearings.
Beaver Falls, PABeaver County Times

Incumbents challenged in Beaver Falls mayoral, council race

BEAVER FALLS – Two Democratic candidates are vying for Beaver Falls’ four-year mayoral seat in the May 18 primary election. Incumbent Mayor George Quay, who was first appointed to the seat by Beaver Falls City Council in 2012 and re-elected since, is running for his third term. Prior to being appointed, Quay was serving his second term on Beaver Falls City Council after retiring as an owner of a motorcycle repair company. Quay believes the city has improved during his tenure, citing a downtown with storefronts filled, a booming housing market and a balanced budget.
Aliquippa, PAbeavercountyradio.com

Interim Tag Removed From Chief Lane in Aliquippa at City Council Meeting

(Photo by Sandy Giordano) Story by Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Sandy Giordano. (Aliquippa, Pa.) Mayor Dwan B. Walker announced at last night’s Aliquippa Council meeting that John Lane is now officially the city’s police chief. : “I recognize John” The mayor added, “We will support him in this move.” Chief Lane became acting chief on March 26, 2020 when Chief Robert Sealock became ill while on duty, and died on April 11, 2020.
Beaver County, PAbeavercountyradio.com

A Busy Thursday on Teleforum

On Thursday’s Teleforum program, at 9a host Eddy Crow welcomes Beaver County commissioners Dan Camp and Jack Manning for Ask the Commissioners. At 11am Best of Beaver County host Mike Romigh talks with neurology expert Dr. Joseph Maroon, and after Best of Beavery County Eddy and Beaver County Times Entertainment editor Scott Tady hosts special guest Elbie Yaworsky on entertainment news. Teleforum is every weekday from 9 till noon on AM1230WBVP, AM1460WMBA, and 99.3FM presented by St. Barnabas.
Beaver County, PAbeavercountyradio.com

Money & The Mind: Tuesday On A.M. Beaver County

Everything costs money, but not everyone has money. And those who do have money may not have enough money to spend on certain things that cost money. So what happens when someone who wants something worth too much money for them sees people enjoying that which they cannot have?. 6:30...
Beaver County, PAEllwood City Ledger

Indoor proms pose problems for area schools and push capacity limits

For more than a year now, people around the world have been told to stay inside, but for area prom organizers, it's indoor venues that are proving to be the problem. While proms are traditionally hosted inside, restrictive capacity limits still in place on gatherings in Pennsylvania have forced event leaders who opted for indoor prom venues to either leave students out or risk breaking Gov. Tom Wolf's April 4 mandate, which won't expire until May 31 (after most proms have taken place).