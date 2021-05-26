Concert for the Foothills Fundraiser on Thursday

A long article in the local paper described what it called "the artistic studio of the American Film Manufacturing Company," and how all eyes were focused on it. "All the buildings are up except the glass studio . . . It is claimed this is the finest moving picture studio in the country, and it would be hard to realize how any could excel it. It has attracted much attention, not only on the part of local residents, but it happens to be along the main highway out of the city and motorists by the hundreds have already had occasion to casually inspect their beautiful arrangements from their cars.