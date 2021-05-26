Concert for the Foothills Fundraiser on Thursday
Toad the Wet Sprocket frontman Glen Phillips headlines a celebrated list of musicians who will play a benefit concert for the campaign to purchase the remaining acres of the San Marcos Foothills preserve. Phillips, Zach Gill of ALO, Bruce Goldish of parking garage fame, and Nashville’s Rich Mahan will go live, virtually, on Thursday, May 27, at 6 p.m. to help raise the $6.6 million needed before June 1 to buy the property from developer Chadmar Group, which has permits in place to build eight luxury homes.www.independent.com