Regé-Jean Page Reacts to James Bond & 'Black Panther' Casting Rumors
Regé-Jean Page is speaking out about speculation. The 31-year-old Bridgerton star opened up in an interview with Variety. On whether or not he was nervous about leaving the show that made him a star: “Not at all, because that’s what was meant. Simon was this bomb of a one-season antagonist, to be reformed and to find his true self through Daphne. I think one of the bravest things about the romance genre is allowing people a happy ending.”www.justjared.com