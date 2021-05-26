newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Helping Your Plants Rebloom

By Daniel Robarts
finegardening.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is important to consider the biological nature of flowering: Plants produce seeds in an attempt to secure another generation. Hormonal signals direct plants to create seed, and chemical feedback tells the plants when this has been achieved. If plants are deprived of the opportunity to “bear fruit,” many will try again.

www.finegardening.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Fertilizer#Fruit#Flowers And Plants#Garden Plants#Food Production#Energy Production#Bloom#Flower Production#Flowering#Perennials#Foliage#Deadheading#Valuable Flower Producers#Seed#Colorful Pigments#Fancy Flowered Hybrids#Chemical Feedback#Rich Endosperm#Reserve Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Gardeningthespruce.com

How to Grow and Care for Crookneck Squash (Yellow Squash)

Crookneck squash, named for the slight curves in their necks, are easy to grow in the vegetable garden. This cultivar of Cucurbita pepo, a type of summer squash, is also called yellow squash. The warm-season plants grow fast and have huge leaves with small, sticky spines and a bushy growth habit. Their yellow fruits, which form underneath the leaves, can have smooth or bumpy skins. For the best taste, pick them when they’re small and tender. The plants are so prolific, one or two are usually enough to feed a family.
Home & Gardenhillcountrynews.com

7 Simple Ways to Add Color, Excitement to Your Yard

(Family Features) With all the beauty Mother Nature has to offer, a few pops of color or other simple embellishments can help make your yard look superb from the curb. Whether you’re looking to enhance your front yard, backyard, porch or patio space, consider these easy and affordable ways to spruce up your outdoor oasis:
Lincoln, NE1011now.com

Volunteers help plant 15,000 flowers at the Sunken Gardens

After missing the event last year due to the pandemic, the Sunken Gardens workers brought volunteers back for its annual Wake Up the Beds Event. Workers and volunteers planted 15,000 flowers on Saturday. Sunken Garden workers said a project like this, without any help, takes staff about one to two...
Douglas, NEOmaha.com

A purple hue to your tomato plants isn't a good sign

Tomato plants were usually the topic of concern. Leaves are showing a purple tint, a sure sign of cold damage. “It almost looks like kale,” said Scott Evans, horticulture program coordinator at the Douglas-Sarpy County Extension Service. “It’s kind of pretty, but it’s not good for the plant. We don’t know how healthy that plant is going to be.”
Union County, NCenquirerjournal.com

Flowers: From seed to bouquet

As the saying goes, "April showers bring May flowers." We here in Union County truly live by that! With our compliant climate, farmers are able to grow a tremendous variety of fresh cut flowers for our local community. Farmers work hard to grow these fresh cut stems year-round. It takes...
GardeningNorth Platte Telegraph

Jacobson: Adding to your garden, diet using edible plants

Introduce edible flowers gradually and in small quantities into your diet. I have long been an advocate of using herbs instead of salt to season foods, for a lower sodium healthier diet. When seasoning with edible flowers, taste test and try to match the flavor to the recipe. Sweet or...
AnimalsFillmore County Journal

The Plant Lady

Orioles and hummingbirds have returned to Bluff Country. This usually occurs just before the bloom time of creeping phlox, one of the most popular ground cover perennials. Creeping phlox (Phlox subulata) is an evergreen ground over that loves full sun. I have seen it draped over the edge of a retaining wall, defining a garden edge, and growing en masse down a steep embankment. Creeping phlox has evergreen foliage that forms a thick mat. Over time, the foliage sends small roots into the soil and holds the soil in place. Traditionally grown in sandy soil, this plant is tolerant of loamy soils as well, but does not always thrive in clay.
GardeningWarren Tribune Chronicle

Picking the best fertilizer for vegetables

Q: What is the absolute best fertilizer I can use on my vegetable garden this year for better plant?. A: There are many types of fertilizer on the market that will work in your vegetable garden. There is no best food as far as a product on the market. There are many right types of fertilizer that will work for your garden site and your preferred methods of application.
GardeningDesign Milk

Propagating in Style: Grow Your Plant Cuttings With These Modern Vessels

Instead of bringing over baked goods, bringing over plant cuttings has become the new norm. Cuttings are just that – cuttings from a plant that will grow new stems and/or roots, eventually turning into full-sized versions. They’re a great, cost-effective way to grow your collection of plants, or help someone else grow theirs. All you have to do is stick your plant cuttings in water and watch the roots or stems start to grow. Instead of a regular vase that might not properly hold your cutting, or a spaghetti jar that won’t look as good on your countertop, show off your cutting edge (pun intended) with a vessel designed specifically for propagating plants, like this June Propagation Station (short rounded version) or Lily Propagation Station (tall cylinder version) designed by Clémence van den Haute for House Raccoon.
GardeningPosted by
newschain

When is it safe to plant out tender veg?

It’s just about time to plant out tender veg safely – or is it?. The rise and fall of temperatures this spring – April started off warm and dry, but ended up being the frostiest April in 60 years – has left some gardeners in a quandary about when to plant out their tender edibles, including courgettes, tomatoes and chillies.
GardeningAugusta Free Press

Why grow lights are popular for indoor plants

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. When people opt to grow plants indoors, they oftentimes forget about the necessities. Plants need three necessities to survive indoors. These necessities are sun, water, and food. There is no doubt, these survival necessities are oftentimes overlooked by humans when they opt to bring plants from their natural habitats to indoors. The only way to ensure the best growing experience for your new houseplants. Find the answers in the content provided below.
GardeningOne Green Planet

Grow Your Own Tea Plant at Home

Most households in America keep tea in stock, and in recent decades, the number of us who are drinking tea has doubled a couple of times over. It is a multi-billion-dollar-a-year business here, and the trend seems to be continually swinging upward. Now, for those who are into tea, there...
Gardeningwpr.org

Amazing Annuals To Compact Shrubs: Selecting Plants For Your Garden

With the right timing, your garden can thrive from one season into the next, yielding delicious treats and lovely aromas well into the fall. Playing the weather in Wisconsin is the game when it comes to starting your garden. Mark Dwyer, horticulture speaker, educator and author, shared suggestions about what to add to your garden this year. Dwyer has degrees in landscape architecture and urban forestry and is former director of horticulture at the Rotary Botanical Gardens in Janesville.
GardeningArgus Press

Simple alternatives for growing strawberries

One of the first fruits of summer is strawberries. While we can enjoy fresh berries almost year-round from the grocery store, there is no substitute for the sweet, juicy flavor of home-or locally-grown. If you’re hesitant to make the commitment to a large berry patch, there are some simple alternatives.
Logan, UTusu.edu

Ask an Expert - Seven Tips for Container Gardens that Thrill, Fill and Spill

Container gardening has become popular as planting areas in the landscape have become smaller. Some containers are used to grow vegetables or specimen shrubs, while others display a beautiful splash of color. For thrilling container gardens, consider these tips. Containers need large enough drainage holes in the bottom to prevent...
GardeningWiscnews.com

GARDENER COLUMN: Oh honey, it’s time to plant

“I wasn’t going to eat it, I was just going to taste it.” — Winnie the Pooh. I recently wrote about deterring bunnies and deer from eating your garden plants. This past week, we had a new visitor to our garden and our beehives – a bear. The first night, he just took down all our bird feeders, so we assumed it was a family of naughty raccoons. We brought in the bird feeders the next night and in the morning, we discovered he had tipped over and ripped the hinged roofs right off two of our four bee hives. Luckily, we were able to upright the hives without much drama, except for the three bees that got inside my bee suit and one small sting on my thigh. We moved the hives so they would be closer to the nearby trees so my husband, Scott, could chain the hives to the trees. That evening, as I was moving the plants I was hardening off back into the house, I was sure I heard the bear rustling around in the nearby bushes. You’ve never seen anyone run so fast in rubber garden boots. In the morning, Scott went to check his hives. The bear still got the chains off one hive and damaged it pretty good. Scott wasn’t ready to give up though. We moved all the hives closer to the house and put electric “goat” fencing around our orchard/now apiary. We hung wind chimes and bells and left the yard lights on. Unfortunately, we had to re-queen a couple of the hives as they didn’t handle the trauma well. Luckily, we believe the bear has now moved on. All I can say is that this year’s honey is going to be the most expensive honey we’ve ever had.