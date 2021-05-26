Daniel Offutt, III gives $500K to Ringling College

Williams Parker has announced that attorney Bonnie Lee Polk has been elected partner of the firm, effective July 1. Polk, a litigation attorney, focuses on clients involved in estate, trust, and inheritance disputes, representing trustees, personal representatives, beneficiaries, and interested third parties in trust proceedings, will contests, and other fiduciary litigation. She also represents clients involved in corporate, contract and real estate disputes. She serves on the Judicial Nominating Commission for the Twelfth Circuit, the Board of Directors for the Sarasota County Bar Association, and the Board of Directors for Cenacle Legal Services, Inc., a nonprofit organization that provides pro bono legal services to low-income residents of the local community. She also serves on the advisory board for Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School and is a past president and master member of the Judge John M. Scheb American Inn of Court.