Daniel Offutt, III gives $500K to Ringling College
The Ringling College of Art and Design just got a huge infusion of money. The Daniel E. Offutt, III Charitable Trust has made a $500,000 gift in support of the Richard and Barbara Basch Visual Arts Center including the Wood Shop, which will be named the Daniel E. Offutt III Wood Shop. It also establishes the Daniel E. Offutt III Endowed Scholarship which will furnish an annual scholarship of at least $7,500 beginning in Fall 2022, and will provide an additional one-time scholarship for a student this fall, who will be the College's first Offutt Scholar.