What Is a Degree Completion Program?

chartercollege.edu
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleSometimes life gets in the way of your education. You start to take classes but then a major life event, such as moving, having a baby, or caring for a sick family member, makes it necessary for you to step away from college. The good news is that the work you began doesn’t need to be wasted. You put a pause on your education, not a hard stop. If you decide to resume your education, you may be able to apply the credits you’ve earned toward a new degree through a degree completion program.

