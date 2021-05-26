Memorial Day ceremonies scheduled in Auburn area, and public is invited
Auburn-area veterans will observe Memorial Day on Monday, May 31, beginning at 9 a.m. at New Auburn Cemetery. Members of the Auburn Area Honor Guard, American Legion Post No. 84, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 169, American Legion Riders Chapter 84, Veterans of Foreign Wars Placer Foothills Post 904, Marine Corps League Placer Bulldog Detachment 1247, Knights of Columbus Mother Lode Assembly 2778 and the Placer County Council of the Navy League of the United States are combining to remember and pay tribute to those who have died in our nation’s service.goldcountrymedia.com