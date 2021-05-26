Memorial Day ceremonies scheduled in Auburn area, and public is invited

Marilyn Schneider never imagined her desire to honor fallen veterans would turn into anything more than helping to lay wreaths on veterans’ graves. However, Schneider said while gathering wreaths from graves in January, Auburn Area Wreaths Across America Location Coordinator Paula Celick asked if she would consider taking over the position. Although Schneider assisted with the December wreath-laying ceremony for a few years, she was unsure why Celick picked her for the job.