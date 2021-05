At the end of each brutal day in the Palestine, the world chorus is pointing a finger of accusation not just at Israel and its atrocious treatment of Palestinians under apartheid or at the hard core of Hamas resistance in Gaza but — you guessed — at the American administration that has lost its mantle of "honest broker" and its leverage over the intransigent conduct of an embattled Netanyahu who has ignored for ages American pressure to stop the proliferation of Jewish settlements and to consider the two-state solution.