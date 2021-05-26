Composting Can Be Heaps of Fun!

Every earthworm knows that May 29th is National Learn About Composting Day!. Compost is made by combining certain types of waste — like food scraps, leaves and wood chips — and exposing them to air and water over time to allow them to decompose. Once these organic materials are mixed together, microbes and bacteria get to work breaking down what we’d usually throw away. After this new material is dark in color, without any remnants of food or waste leftover, your compost is ready to add to soil.