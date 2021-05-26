Cancel
Environment

Composting Can Be Heaps of Fun!

By Learn
mountainlake.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery earthworm knows that May 29th is National Learn About Composting Day!. Compost is made by combining certain types of waste — like food scraps, leaves and wood chips — and exposing them to air and water over time to allow them to decompose. Once these organic materials are mixed together, microbes and bacteria get to work breaking down what we’d usually throw away. After this new material is dark in color, without any remnants of food or waste leftover, your compost is ready to add to soil.

mountainlake.org
Environmenttewksbury-ma.gov

Compost Bins for your home available at a reduced cost.

Composting is a great way to recycle our organic "waste" into a beneficial soil amendment for our yards and gardens. Composting at home can also help reduce methane production at landfills. Using the compost in our landscapes helps store carbon in the soil instead of releasing it into the atmosphere and can reduce your trash by 50% or more by composting leaves, grass clippings, garden debris, fruit peels, vegetable scraps, tea bags, coffee grounds, egg shells, paper towels, napkins and even paper bags.
GardeningVindy.com

Picking the best fertilizer for vegetables

Q: What is the absolute best fertilizer I can use on my vegetable garden this year for better plant?. A: There are many types of fertilizer on the market that will work in your vegetable garden. There is no best food as far as a product on the market. There are many right types of fertilizer that will work for your garden site and your preferred methods of application.
Environmenttmj4.com

Hidden Compost Around the House

When you’re drinking your morning coffee or mowing the lawn, do you think twice about where your waste is going? There are several “hidden” compostable items around the house, but many people don't know what to add to their compost bins. Joining us to clear up the confusion is Analiese Smith, Recycling & Solid Waste Supervisor at Waukesha County Parks and Land Use.
Environmentagriculture-xprt.com

What is 'Learn About Composting Day'?

Taking place annually on 29th May, ‘Learn About Composting Day’ is all about getting to know how food waste can be converted into a valuable soil improver – and it’s a day, and purpose, very close to our hearts, here at Tidy Planet!. Rocket Composters for Commercial-Scale Food Waste. For...
Elizabethtown, NYPress-Republican

AdkAction selects 11 sites for Pollinator Project

KEESEVILLE – This summer, AdkAction's Mobile Pollinator Garden Trailer AKA “Pollinator-Mobile” will bushwhack the Adirondacks, planting community pollinator gardens and leaving blooms, bees, and butterflies in its wake. “We are going to take our mobile pollinator garden trailer out throughout the communities to plant the gardens,” Brittany Christenson, executive director,...
Gardeninghomesteadingfamily.com

How to Make Compost the Easy Way – Composting 101

Composting can seem like a mystery. Some people throw everything in a pile and let it break down, and, on the other spectrum, some folks get very technical with ratios, temperature and timing. In this post, I am going to show you a simple system for composting that makes it easy and doable, yet dependable so you are not waiting until “one day” when it is all finished!
Vernon, CAwholefoodsmagazine.com

Compostable Packaging Line

Great American Packaging has launched a compostable product line, which includes Breathable, Clarity, Laminate, and Barrier packaging alternatives. The products break down into non-toxic organic compounds in municipal compost systems in about six months, and are approved for food contact. 4361 S Soto St., Vernon, CA 90058, www.greatampack.com.
Agricultureexmark.com

How to Make and Use Chicken Manure Compost

For a growing number of homeowners, raising chickens has become a fun, rewarding backyard pastime more and more families seem to love. And for home gardeners, horticulture expert Joe Lamp’l says they’re a welcome addition to their fruits and veggies will love just as much. That’s why Joe’s here to explain how to make and use chicken manure compost in his latest Backyard Life video.
EnvironmentTree Hugger

The 3 Best Compost Machines of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. It’s a sad fact, but food waste is a major issue around the world. From banana peels to spoiled leftovers,...
GardeningArgus Press

Simple alternatives for growing strawberries

One of the first fruits of summer is strawberries. While we can enjoy fresh berries almost year-round from the grocery store, there is no substitute for the sweet, juicy flavor of home-or locally-grown. If you’re hesitant to make the commitment to a large berry patch, there are some simple alternatives.
Environmentstrongtowns.org

The Bottom-Up Revolution is... Composting for Community

In today’s episode of The Bottom-Up Revolution podcast, we’re talking with Sophia Hosain, who’s helping to lead a community composting initiative headed up by the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, a long-time friend and partner of the Strong Towns movement. Right about now, some of you are probably very excited to...
EnvironmentHealthline

How to Start Composting at Home

Compost is a type of organic matter that you can add to soil to help plants grow. To make it, you collect natural materials that you would otherwise discard, such as food scraps, leaves, and yard trimmings, and let them decompose over time. There are several reasons you should consider...
Bozeman, MTbozemanmagazine.com

Happy Trash Can Makes Composting More Accessible

Happy Trash Can Composting has announced a new drop-off spot (located at Co-op West Main) for their existing or new customers. Owners Ryan Green and Adrienne Huckabone have long offered curbside pick-up. However, some folks live outside the pick-up zone, don't have a need for the service or have budgets that make this option unobtainable, including a new "pay-what-you-can" subscription option.
Summit County, COSummit Daily News

Ask Eartha: Composting in the High Country

Dear Eartha, I recently bought compost from SCRAP for my flower beds. Is it safe to put in my herb garden, too? What’s the environmental benefit of using this instead of commercially bought compost?. Double kudos to you — first for giving your flowers a boost and second for going...
Cheshire, CTChesire Herald

Set Your Sights On Composting This Summer

Naugatuck Valley Council of Governments is excited to offer area residents discounted rain barrels, compost bins, and accessories at our Spring 2021 sale. Residents can pre-order items at the website https://nvcogcompostersale.company.site/. In order to reduce shipping costs and offer the lowest possible prices, all items purchased from this online store...
Falls Church, VAEater

The Oddly Stylish Compost Bin That Got Me to Start Composting

Like many an idealistic cook, I have stopped and started attempts to compost my food waste many times. Two main obstacles have held me back over the years. For one thing, compost kind of smells disgusting (I’ve stored it in the freezer per that popular hack, but there’s only so much space). It’s also a hassle to transport it to another location (and I’m too, shall we say, frugal to invest in one of those compost pick-up companies).
Mahoning County, OHVindy.com

Summer veggies

Spring is here and summer is on the way. The weather says nay, but we say yea. The OSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteers of Mahoning County are getting ready for some of our summer events. They are ready to plant vegetables and flowers and teach others how to grow great tasting vegetables and beautiful flowers.
Gardeningwestsidenewsny.com

Ferns for your garden

Ferns are a great choice for your garden. There is much to like about these easy-to-care-for plants. Ferns add soothing green color and beautiful foliage to shady areas of your landscape, are hardy to Zone 2, are not terribly demanding, and are not attractive to deer. If you have areas...
Wrangell, AKwrangellsentinel.com

Composting resumes at community garden

In an effort to reduce waste and provide good soil for gardens, the Wrangell Cooperative Association is encouraging people to bring their compostable waste to the community garden, out by City Park. The WCA took over the composting project about a year ago, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic things got put on hold.
Environmenteany.org

Bill Memo: Continuing Community Composting

A.7774-B (Epstein, et al.) | S.6282-C (Kavanagh, et al.) This bill amends the environmental conservation law, in relation to authorizing certain community composting operations projects registered with the department of environmental conservation to operate on parklands without violating alienation restrictions. Explanation. This legislation works to ensure that community composting programs...